Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 615,885 shares of company stock worth $2,291,067,465.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.