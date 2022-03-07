Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

