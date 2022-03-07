Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

