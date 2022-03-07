PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $360,750.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

