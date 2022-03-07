Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. 129,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,910. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

