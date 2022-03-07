Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 147,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,186. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

