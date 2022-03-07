Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.
PEG stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
