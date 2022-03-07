Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

PEG stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

