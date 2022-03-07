Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.43 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.