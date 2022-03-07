Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

