Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

