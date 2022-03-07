ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.92

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.92 and last traded at $178.30, with a volume of 17577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

