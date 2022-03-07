Project TXA Achieves Market Cap of $5.29 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $219,262.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.68 or 0.06675843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.59 or 0.99888750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

