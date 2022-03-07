Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PROBF stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

