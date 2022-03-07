PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,944.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $3.05 million and $39,944.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars.

