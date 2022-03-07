Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

