Primas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $973,780.91 and approximately $2.68 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00264141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.