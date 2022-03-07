Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.27

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 10320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

