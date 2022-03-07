Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.27

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 10320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
