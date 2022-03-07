PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.89

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.89 and last traded at C$17.67, with a volume of 53864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

