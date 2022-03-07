Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDSY. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRDSY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

