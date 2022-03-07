Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POR traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,995. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.