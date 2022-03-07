Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.

NYSE PII traded down $5.54 on Monday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,684. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

