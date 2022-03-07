Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,431 shares of company stock worth $932,022 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

