Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$417.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

