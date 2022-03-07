Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 503,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 942,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 458,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of -484.52 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

