Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

