Phillip A. Morelock Sells 7,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 592,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after buying an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

