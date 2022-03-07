Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 458,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,854. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.09%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

