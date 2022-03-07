People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 984,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 4,841,127 shares.The stock last traded at $20.27 and had previously closed at $20.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

