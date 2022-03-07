Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Peoples Financial stock remained flat at $$16.30 during trading on Monday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

