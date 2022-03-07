Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Peoples Financial stock remained flat at $$16.30 during trading on Monday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Financial (PFBX)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.