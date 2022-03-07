Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

