Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. 1,421,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

