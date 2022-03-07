Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

PNR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Pentair has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

