Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. Pentair has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.