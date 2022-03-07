Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

