PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,209. The stock has a market cap of $505.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

