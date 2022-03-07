Pearson’s (PSON) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($12.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 699 ($9.38).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 606.60 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.86). The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 653.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.76), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,799,180.16).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

