Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,600 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 566,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PEAR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 16,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,226. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,326,000.

PEAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

