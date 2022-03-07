PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $231,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.34. 148,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.