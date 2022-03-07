Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

