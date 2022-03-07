Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $246.05 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.28 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

