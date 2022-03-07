Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.62 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

