Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $386,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.