Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.18. 457,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,062. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

