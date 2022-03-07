Paramount Group (PGRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE):

3/5/2022 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

3/4/2022 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

3/1/2022 – Paramount Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

1/20/2022 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

1/6/2022 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -311.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

