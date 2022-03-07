Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $611.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.84. 42,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.31. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.