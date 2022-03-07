Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

