Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

