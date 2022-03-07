Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $27.09 million and $54,220.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.92 or 0.06707365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00264250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00739616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00413382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00284981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,400,663 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.