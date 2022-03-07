Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

