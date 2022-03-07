Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,965. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.